Happy Sunday, friends! It’s going to be a big week in the Pompliano household, but we’ll talk more about that later. For this week’s recap, we're discussing Michael Jordan’s NASCAR dominance, the acquisition of an AI calorie tracking app, Whoop’s potential IPO, and Inter Miami’s new stadium naming rights deal.

P.S. This week, we released our annual breakdown of Formula 1’s business heading into the 2026 season. You can read that here if you haven’t already.

Cardinals Concessions: The St. Louis Cardinals made headlines this week by introducing a new all-you-can-eat ticket. Starting at $29 per game, fans can get unlimited access to ten concession items: fountain drinks, hot dogs, chicken tenders, popcorn, peanuts, ice cream cups, and more. You don’t even need to check out. You get a wristband upon entry and can select up to three items per visit, returning as often as you like. So, what’s the catch? Well, there isn’t one. Some people are claiming that this is similar to what the Atlanta Falcons do at Mercedes-Benz Stadium — cheaper concessions get people in the door earlier, leading to an increase in sales for higher-margin products (merchandise) — but let’s not give the Cardinals too much credit. This promotion is available only in a specific part of the stadium that has historically been undersold, representing 500 of the stadium’s 46,000 seats (1%). And while lowering prices is a good thing, the Cardinals are really only doing this because they have seen ticket sales decline by more than 1 million over the last two years, now at their lowest level in 20+ years.

Michael Jordan Can’t Stop Winning: It’s been a wild few months for Michael Jordan. After taking NASCAR to court over monopolistic and anticompetitive practices, which resulted in a settlement that fundamentally changed the economics of the sport for team owners, Michael Jordan’s 23XI Racing made history last weekend, becoming the first team in NASCAR’s 77-year history to win three consecutive races. Insiders have always debated whether MJ could have a tangible impact on NASCAR’s business, since being a team owner is different than being a driver. But with three consecutive wins to start the season (and plenty of on-screen interview time for MJ), NASCAR is off to its strongest start in terms of viewership since 2022. Jordan has routinely said that he isn’t doing this to make money — court documents revealed that MJ has already invested $40 million in 23XI — but let’s see if he can make it four in a row today in Phoenix.

Cal AI Gets Acquired: AI-enabled calorie tracking app Cal AI announced this week that it has been acquired by MyFitnessPal. For those who aren’t chronically online, Cal AI is a mobile application that uses artificial intelligence to estimate daily nutritional intake — calories, protein, carbs, and fat — by analyzing photos of food. The acquisition price was not disclosed and is difficult to estimate (because Cal AI generates $50 million in annual recurring revenue but spends $500,000 on ads each month). However, the story itself is pretty crazy. Despite a 4.0 GPA, 34 on his ACT, and a $30 million ARR business, Cal AI co-founder and CEO Zach Yadegari was rejected by pretty much every prestigious university that he applied to, including Stanford, MIT, Harvard, Yale, Columbia, Princeton, Duke, USC, UVA, NYU, Vanderbilt, Brown, and Cornell. Now, less than a year later, at 19, Yadegari has sold his company for what should be a life-changing sum.

F1’s Global Schedule: Formula 1’s 2026 season kicked off this weekend in Melbourne, Australia. In total, this year’s Formula 1 schedule includes 24 races in 21 countries on 5 continents in 12 time zones. Even if you ignored the fact that drivers often fly home or back to the factory after race weekends, going directly from one race to the next would still require at least 140 hours of flight time.

NFL Media Rights: With the NFL looking to kick-start renewal negotiations for its media rights deals a few years early, Guggenheim released a report this week comparing the NFL’s current media rights package to the $76 billion in deals that the NBA landed last year. According to Guggenheim, when you compare the total number of hours watched to the price paid by each network, the NBA’s new media rights deal commands a cost per viewer hour of $3.55 versus $1.27 for the NFL. That means the NBA is getting a 2.8x premium over the NFL, despite delivering nearly 4x fewer viewer hours annually (1.97 billion vs 7.88 billion). In other words, the NBA is either overvalued or the NFL is undervalued. In reality, it’s probably a bit of both. But this is precisely why the NFL wants to renegotiate its media rights several years early. The expectation is that every major partner — CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN, Amazon — will see significant annual increases, with Guggenheim predicting that new deals could roll out as early as 2027. That said, I’ll be keeping an eye on the international slate. Netflix has been focused on one-off, premium events (Christmas Day, etc.), but a full 16-game international slate would fulfill both Netflix's and the NFL’s global ambitions. Not to mention, the $2.8 billion breakup fee that Netflix just got from Paramount could cover the cost.

Miami Dolphins Minority Sale: Speaking of the NFL, Sportico reported this week that Chinese billionaire Lin Bin has paid $125 million for a 1% stake in the holding company for the Miami Dolphins, valuing the organization at $12.5 billion. That valuation is so much higher than every other NFL team because Stephen Ross doesn’t just own the Dolphins; he also owns Hard Rock Stadium, as well as the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix and the Miami Open tennis tournament. The F1 Miami Grand Prix, specifically, is a juggernaut. Dolphins President and CEO Tom Garfinkel told me in 2024 that the annual race generates about 25% more ticket revenue — in three days — than every home game for the Dolphins combined. So if the Dolphins are generating roughly $150 million in annual ticket sales, the F1 race is bringing in around $185 million, give or take a few million.

Whoop’s Big Year: Whoop, the popular screenless fitness tracking brand, intends to hire more than 600 people this year and IPO within the next 12 to 24 months, according to Bloomberg. This hiring spree is in direct contrast to companies like Amazon, Meta, Pinterest, and Block, which are cutting thousands of jobs, often citing the rise of artificial intelligence as an opportunity to streamline operations. Will Ahmed, Whoop’s founder and CEO, says many of these companies are just using AI as an excuse to cut jobs because their businesses underperformed after bloated hiring cycles post-2020. Time will tell who was right, but Whoop’s IPO is the bigger headline. Wall Street has been anticipating a Whoop IPO for several years, with the company last raising money at a $3.6 billion valuation and now generating an estimated $500 million (or more) in annual recurring revenue.

Inter Miami’s New Stadium: With Inter Miami set to open its new 26,700-seat stadium in less than a month, the MLS club has officially announced its naming rights partner. Nu Holdings, a $72 billion digital financial services platform serving over 130 million customers across Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia, has agreed to a multi-year deal with Inter Miami that club owner Jorge Mas is calling “one of the most significant partnerships in the history of any of the top five major leagues in the United States.” In addition to naming rights on the stadium itself, which will be known as Nu Stadium, Nu’s company logo will be featured on the back of Inter Miami jerseys starting in August. Nu employees will have office space in the surrounding mixed-use development, and the company will also sponsor a premium hospitality lounge with a view of the players as they walk from the locker room to the field. Nu might seem a little out of left field for some people, but the company (and Lionel Messi) are both incredibly popular in Latin America, and Nu is currently awaiting approval for its US banking license. More importantly, this is just another data point that reinforces Inter Miami’s decision to land Messi at all costs. Almost exclusively due to sponsorships landed after his arrival, Inter Miami is expected to generate approximately $250 million in revenue this year, with the club’s valuation jumping from $585 million pre-Messi to $1.45 billion today. That makes Inter Miami the league’s most valuable team.

If you enjoyed today’s newsletter, share it with your friends.

Share