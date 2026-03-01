Happy Sunday, Friends! Starting today, we’re adding a fourth weekly email. In addition to the three weekly deep dives that paid subscribers already receive, everyone will now also receive a weekly recap on Sunday. These will be pretty informal, at least to start, but the idea is to communicate all the interesting stuff I see that never makes it into the newsletter. Enjoy and let me know what you think.

The UFC’s $60 Million White House Event: Puck is reporting that this summer’s UFC event at the White House will cost its parent company (TKO) $60 million. TKO’s Mark Shapiro confirmed that figure during the company’s earnings call, but said TKO expects to recoup about half that amount through sponsorships, still resulting in an eight-figure net loss. For context, UFC events typically cost a few million dollars, and Dana White said the UFC event at the Las Vegas Sphere would be a “one-and-done” because of its $20 million price tag. So, at $60 million, this will be by far and away the most expensive event the UFC has ever put on.

MLS’ Hot Start: After seeing a record 387,271 fans attending opening weekend MLS matches, including 75,673 for Inter Miami vs. LAFC at the LA Coliseum, MLS says it delivered 9.7 million live match viewers. Some people are already trying to discredit this number because it isn’t Nielsen-rated, which is fair. But with that said, 9.7 million opening-weekend viewers is still a 59% increase over the comparable benchmark from last season, which shouldn’t be surprising given that Apple removed its MLS Season Pass paywall. As a reminder, this is a big year for MLS. After deciding to end its deal with Apple three years early, MLS is betting that it can secure a better deal in 2029 (post-World Cup bump) by revamping its schedule and making its matches free to all Apple TV subscribers.

Apple TV x Netflix Swap: Speaking of Apple TV, with the streaming service taking over Formula 1’s U.S. media rights this year, we’ve been hearing that it will unveil unique plans to broaden viewership via non-traditional methods. The first step in this plan was revealed earlier this month, when Apple announced that it was partnering with IMAX to broadcast five Formula 1 races this year — Miami, Monaco, Silverstone, Monza, Austin — across at least 50 IMAX locations nationwide. Then, this week, we got our first sports media trade (!!) when Apple TV announced that it would allow Netflix to broadcast May’s Canadian Grand Prix in exchange for streaming rights to Netflix’s docuseries F1: Drive to Survive.

Paramount’s Sports Portfolio: With Paramount winning the bid for Warner Bros. Discovery, Netflix received its $2.8 billion breakup fee on Friday, representing roughly 10% of the company’s annual operating expenses…for just a few months of work. But more importantly, by combining TNT Sports with CBS Sports, Paramount now has one of the world’s largest sports rights portfolios, including partial or exclusive rights to the NFL, MLB, NHL, College Football Playoff, March Madness, PGA Tour, Masters Tournament, Champions League, UFC, NASCAR, French Open, and several college football and basketball packages across the Big Ten and Big 12. Theoretically, that should make them a juggernaut, except it probably won’t last. Not only will Paramount have $90 billion in debt after the acquisition closes, but with its NFL rights — the one asset you can’t lose — likely to command 2x higher prices during the next round of negotiations, Paramount will likely have to leave several of these rights packages behind. The question then becomes, who picks up the pieces? Do smaller/emerging sports leagues take a hit? Or can streaming make up the difference? Time will tell.

San Diego Padres Sale: Five potential ownership groups submitted bids to purchase the San Diego Padres this week. One group is led by Vuori founder and CEO Joe Kudla and Drew Brees, who are friends and workout partners, while Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob leads another. Billionaire Dan Friedkin, who lost out on the Boston Celtics sale, also submitted a bid. There will be at least one to two more rounds of bidding, with the Padres’ current ownership group hoping to sell the team for an MLB record $3 billion by opening day 2026.

Sports Broadcasting Act: FCC chair Brendan Carr announced that his agency was launching an inquiry into sports television rights partners and the increased usage of streaming platforms to broadcast major events. For those unfamiliar, Congress approved the Sports Broadcasting Act in 1961, which, rather than requiring each team to sell its media rights separately, allowed teams to pool their rights into package deals. The caveat was that the NFL had to agree not to broadcast games on Friday and Saturday nights in the fall (to protect high school and college football), but this amendment essentially allowed the leagues to become what they are today. Now, the FCC is essentially saying that leagues have gone too far, hurting consumers and broadcast networks (via advertising fees) by placing too many games on streaming services. The inquiry isn’t necessarily an investigation; that would come next. And while it’s unlikely anything comes of this (in my humble opinion), it will be something to keep an eye on if it progresses.

MLB’s ABS Challenge System: Beginning this season, MLB players (not managers) will be able to challenge an umpire’s ball or strike call. MLB has been testing this system throughout the minor leagues since 2022 and also during spring training last year. Overall, the results have been very positive. In 288 spring training games last year, there were an average of 4.1 challenges per game, with the average challenge taking 13.8 seconds. That means the challenge system will add about 57 seconds to the total game time, an insignificant difference given MLB reduced its average game by 25+ minutes with the pitch clock. It’s also worth mentioning that MLB umpires have gotten really good over the last decade. Just look at the chart below — after recording a league-wide accuracy rate of just 82.8% in 2007, MLB umpires have consistently been at 91-93% for the last 8+ years.

