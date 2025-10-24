(Former Penn State head Coach James Franklin via Luke Hales/Getty Images)

The 2025 college football season is on pace to be the most-watched season in college football history. ABC, Fox, ESPN, and CBS have already booked billions in advertising revenue, and commentators are now being paid on par with their NFL counterparts.

But that’s only half the story. Behind the scenes, athletic directors at both big and small schools are scrambling to justify their hiring decisions. Wealthy boosters are privately fundraising coaching buyouts after each disappointing loss, and everything — from player compensation to staff salaries — has gotten more expensive since 2021.

For example, despite Penn State being just one game away from competing for a national championship last season, the school fired head coach James Franklin last week. His parting gift? $50 million…to not coach at Penn State. And Franklin isn’t alone. Oklahoma State paid Mike Gundy a $15 million buyout to leave the school after 21 years as head coach, and Billy Napier is getting $21 million from the University of Florida. Napier’s contract also doesn’t include offset language. That means Napier doesn’t even need to look for another job; he will get paid $21 million no matter what.

If this sounds like an unusual amount of money being spent on buyouts, it's because it is. In total, college football programs have already spent $115 million on coaching buyouts this year. Considering we are only about halfway through the 2025 season, that number will eventually pass the previous buyout record of $118 million in 2023.

So far this year, seven coaches have been fired before November — tied for the most in FBS history. And this trend is accelerating. Five FBS coaches were fired before November in 2021, six in 2022, and now seven in 2025. For historical context, from 2000 to 2012, only nine coaches in total were fired by their schools before November.

This has created a paradoxical situation. While many assumed that the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff would create job security by increasing the likelihood that big-money schools would get a spot, the opposite has happened. Between NIL budgets, fundraising efforts, and $21 million in annual revenue-sharing payments, athletic directors and fanbases are less patient than ever before. That’s because the new 12-team playoff format has effectively created a singular benchmark for success.

Previously, a 10-2 season with a bowl game might have been acceptable at many programs. Now, failing to reach a 12-team playoff format is seen as unacceptable underperformance.

(Former Florida head coach Billy Napier via James Gilbert/Getty Images)

The data clearly indicates that big-time college football programs have dramatically shortened the leash for coaches. But the better question is, why is this happening?