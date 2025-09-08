(Clippers owner Steve Ballmer via Luke Hales/Getty Images)

As a follow-up to last week’s newsletter on the allegations that Clippers owner Steve Ballmer allegedly circumvented the salary cap to pay Kawhi Leonard $28 million via a fake endorsement deal, I decided to do some digging. This weekend, I spoke with a handful of people within the NBA, as well as others who worked on Aspiration’s plan to go public in 2021. What I found is that there appears to be a significant disconnect between what fans expect to happen and what NBA executives anticipate will happen.

Below is a summary of what I have heard so far, including how the investigation will work (phone seizures, etc.), how Aspiration might have used Kawhi’s contract to defraud investors, the role Uncle Dennis plays in this drama, and much more.