I’m sure everyone has seen at this point — Adrian Wojnarowski has announced his decision to retire from the news industry. ESPN’s top NBA insider announced the decision yesterday with a statement on X, saying that the job is too time-consuming and he wants to spend more of his time doing things that are personally meaningful.

You can read the complete statement below:

Woj’s retirement from the news-breaking side of sports came as a shock. The Connecticut native has by far the largest following in NBA media, with nearly 10 million followers on Instagram and X alone and billions of impressions each year.

Woj didn’t just dominate the news-breaking industry; he created it. The 55-year-old has worked at ESPN since 2017, convincing the sports media company to pay him $35 million over five years to tweet out NBA scoops minutes before everyone else.

We can debate whether that is worth it. On one side, ESPN would argue that Woj bombs were additive to their broadcasting efforts and that his $7 million annual salary was cheap when considering the network’s $2.6 billion annual investment in the NBA.

However, Woj is now leaving ESPN, and with three years left on his contract, he is also leaving $20 million on the table. So, the question becomes, why would he do that?