(Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman via Chesnot/Getty Images)

In less than a decade, Saudi Arabia has become the single largest source of capital in the sports industry. Under the direction of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), the oil-rich Gulf state has invested billions in leagues (Formula 1 and WWE), teams (Newcastle United), athletes (Cristiano Ronaldo), and events (boxing and MMA).

But now Saudi Arabia is finalizing its largest deal yet. The country’s $925 billion sovereign wealth fund announced an agreement last week to take Electronic Arts private at $210 per share. That represented a 25% premium to the stock's trading price, valuing the American video game company at an enterprise value of $55 billion.

This is the largest leveraged buyout in history, and it could have massive implications for the rest of the sports world. Saudi Arabia isn’t buying EA to make money on video games; Saudi Arabia is buying EA as a way to control the entire sports landscape.

So for today’s newsletter, we’ll use the EA deal as a hook to explain what Saudi Arabia is actually doing. Specifically, we’ll discuss how Saudi Arabia financed the deal, why lower oil prices are hurting its economy, what fans can expect from EA in the future, and how this deal could serve as a wedge to help the country achieve its real ambition.

Whether you work in sports or just enjoy watching them, this is something everyone should care about. Saudi Arabia is about to have its hands on every part of the sports world — from media rights and advertising to events, leagues, and teams. Even if they haven’t infiltrated your world yet, you'd better believe that it’s only a matter of time.