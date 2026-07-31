(Photo via Liverpool FC/Getty Images)

I was watching the Wrexham-Liverpool friendly at Yankee Stadium earlier this week, and I realized that most people probably have no idea how the economics of these preseason friendlies actually work. How much does a team like Liverpool get paid? What does Yankee Stadium charge to use the stadium? Where do commercial partners come into play? What happens if a star player gets injured?

These deals are much more interesting than you might think. So for today’s newsletter, I have put together a comprehensive list of things you need to know, including how much payments can be cut when a star player doesn’t show up, which teams refuse to board the airplane without receiving upfront payment, how venues monetize matches beyond just a rental fee, and why US Soccer used to receive a fee for every preseason friendly (but no longer does because of a lawsuit).

Here’s the list: