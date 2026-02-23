(Soldier Field via Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Last week, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker sent state representatives to meet with the Chicago Bears. The goal was simple: continue negotiating a term sheet for public financing and tax certainty that would make the Bears feel comfortable enough to invest more than $2 billion in a brand-new indoor stadium in Arlington Heights.

The meeting lasted three hours, with Pritzker saying the two sides “mostly agreed on a bill.” But then, everything changed. Less than 24 hours after that meeting, Indiana lawmakers unanimously approved an amendment, 24-0, that would clear the way for the Bears to build a stadium across state lines in Hammond, Indiana.

Pritzker says he was blindsided. The Bears had discussed exploring stadium options in Indiana, but everyone left the prior day’s meeting believing a finalized term sheet could be sent over in the next few days, only for the Bears to release a statement saying they are “committed” to seeing the Indiana deal through.

This is similar to what just happened with the Chiefs. With the Bears unable to get the public funding and tax commitments they desire in Illinois, the team is using its proximity to the Illinois-Indiana state line as leverage in negotiations. If Illinois isn’t willing to play ball, Indiana is ready to go, similar to how Kansas landed the Chiefs.

Some people will say this is not a big deal. The San Francisco 49ers don’t play in San Francisco. The Dallas Cowboys don’t play in Dallas. The New York Giants and Jets don’t play in New York. And if we want to talk distance, a Bears stadium in Hammond, Indiana, would be closer to Soldier Field than one in Arlington Heights.

But that thought process only makes sense if you believe what the Bears are saying. I have been writing about the Bears’ new stadium plans for the last 4+ years, and it still feels incredibly obvious to me that the Bears will end up in Arlington Heights. That’s because, once you dig into the data and details, the Bears’ newly announced stadium project in Indiana has several major problems.

Let me explain…