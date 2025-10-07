(New York Giants WR Malik Nabers via Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

The major knee injury recently suffered by New York Giants star wide receiver Malik Nabers has reignited the debate about the turf playing surface at MetLife Stadium.

Since 2020, at least 15 NFL players have suffered an ACL or Achilles tear at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. That list includes Malik Nabers, Aaron Rodgers, Jaelan Phillips, Jabrill Peppers, Kyle Fuller, and Solomon Thomas. If you add in some of the NFL’s other turf fields, Nick Bosa, Von Miller, Derrick Henry, Cam Akers, and Kyler Murray also suffered season-ending injuries while playing on artificial turf surfaces.

The most popular response to this is that NFL owners should prioritize player health more. Even if you remove the human element from this discussion, player contracts are essentially assets. If you are paying someone tens of millions of dollars to play for your team, why would you risk their health by forcing them to play on turf?

In theory, that makes sense. There is an overwhelming amount of data that suggests natural grass fields are safer. But it’s not that simple. Roughly half of the NFL’s 32 teams refuse to play on natural grass fields for one reason and one reason only…money.

Modern artificial turf fields typically cost NFL teams about $1 million to $2 million to install. These systems have come a long way since the Astrodome placed a thin carpet over concrete back in the 1960s. The artificial turf fields used today have specialized drainage systems, shock-absorbing pads, and climate-controlled growing systems. Teams must replace these fields every 5-7 years, but annual maintenance costs are materially lower than the seven-figure expenses required to maintain grass fields.

On the other end of the spectrum are natural grass fields. These fields cost $300,000 to $500,000 to install, but must be replaced several times per year and require a full team of specialists. Depending on the local weather, an NFL team with a natural grass field often spends seven figures annually on maintenance alone. This includes resodding, year-round monitoring of soil health, fertilization, strategic irrigation to maintain consistent moisture levels, regular mowing, and air circulation to foster healthy grass.

If you amortize these costs over the lifetime of each surface, installing an artificial turf field actually saves an NFL team a few hundred thousand dollars each year. But installation and maintenance costs are only one part of the equation. The real reason teams opt for turf is that it allows them to host dozens of other money-making events.

Let’s use MetLife Stadium as an example. If MetLife Stadium had a natural grass field, it would need about 14 days of recovery time between each major event. Add in three days of setup time, and you’re only able to host a maximum of 14 events per year. But for artificial turf, it’s an entirely different story. MetLife Stadium requires only one recovery day after a major event, allowing the stadium to host over 40 events annually.

In fact, MetLife Stadium hosted a record 23 concerts this year before hosting its first football game of the season. If you include other events, such as WWE and FIFA Club World Cup matches, MetLife will host approximately 40 events this year. Even if you exclude Giants and Jets home games, that’s an additional ~1 million ticketed attendees.

The economics differ based on the event, but these non-NFL events can provide a substantial boost to a venue’s bottom line. For example, MetLife Stadium likely made $30 million just from Taylor Swift’s three shows at the stadium in 2023. That’s because the stadium gets to keep a percentage of the ticket revenue (~15%), concessions (~80%), merchandise sales (~20%), parking revenue (~100%), and premium suite sales (~90%).

To be clear, I am not suggesting that NFL stadiums with natural grass fields can’t host concerts. They can (and do). The difference is that these stadiums can’t host as many concerts as artificial turf stadiums without damaging the natural grass playing surface. This may not be an issue for smaller cities that are unlikely to draw big-name artists consistently, but it can make a significant difference in larger markets.

For example, Soldier Field in Chicago hosted three straight Taylor Swift concerts during her Eras Tour in 2023, and the venue recently set a record with five concerts on back-to-back nights. However, most of these concerts have to be scheduled on back-to-back nights (so that they don’t have to dismantle and reassemble the stage), and Soldier Field only hosted a total of eight concerts by major musical acts all of last year.

That means MetLife Stadium is likely generating about $100 million in additional annual revenue from non-NFL events compared to Soldier Field. New York City is a larger market, of course. But these are two of the biggest cities in the country. There is no reason why — other than the surface — that there would be a $100 million gap.

Even crazier: if the average lifespan of an NFL stadium is 30 years, large-market artificial turf stadiums are expected to generate $3 billion more in revenue than their natural grass counterparts. That figure is now even more critical, given that taxpayers’ desire to fund stadium construction costs has all but disappeared over the last decade.

This is the real reason NFL players haven’t been able to convince owners to switch every stadium to natural grass. Year after year, the NFLPA presents more data to support the argument that grass is safer than turf. But no one is disputing that. NFL owners don’t want to do it because they are making so much money from other events.

Not to mention that half of the NFL’s 32 teams already play on grass. That means it is unlikely the NFLPA will ever be able to negotiate this during a CBA extension (because most players want to maximize earnings and aren’t willing to give up something like an 18th game just so they don’t have to play on turf 2-3 times per year).

So, no, this debate isn’t going away anytime soon. Stadiums like MetLife will never transition to grass because the economics tell us it doesn’t make sense. Not only would they be sacrificing a significant amount of money in the long run, but these turf stadiums are actually going to spend a million dollars to convert their turf fields to natural grass for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, so that they can earn even more money.

Instead, the NFLPA should be focusing on other short- and long-term solutions. Implementing objective metrics for artificial turf performance is an obvious request, but why not also establish a revenue-sharing system that accounts for surface-related injury costs? That would immediately align owner incentives with player safety.

The NFLPA could also establish guidelines for new venue construction that combine the safety of natural grass with the durability of artificial turf. Real Madrid spent $140 million on its state-of-the-art retractable natural grass pitch, helping the club keep players safe and maximize revenue. But other teams, such as the Arizona Cardinals and the Las Vegas Raiders, have proven that this system can also work in the NFL.

Ultimately, the turf versus grass debate comes down to a question of incentives. Players want safer fields; owners want higher profits. And until those two things are aligned, nothing will change. For teams like the Giants and Jets, switching from turf to grass would mean forfeiting hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue. That’s not a trade owners are willing to make, no matter how many studies the NFLPA publishes.

The irony, of course, is that technology may eventually solve the problem that the owners created. The same innovation that made turf more durable could soon make natural grass more viable in multi-use venues. Real Madrid’s retractable pitch and the Raiders’ rolling field tray have already demonstrated that player safety and profitability can coexist. The question is whether the NFL will invest in those solutions — or continue to roll the dice on billion-dollar assets playing on plastic.

