Has Major League Soccer blown its chance at post-World Cup rocket fuel?

I’ve been asked some variation of that question nearly every day for the last three weeks. At first, people were confused why they had not seen any MLS advertising during the first few weeks of the World Cup. Then MLS launched an advertising campaign last week, and the question became whether it was too little, too late.

The advertising campaign is…fine. The concept centers around the idea that MLS “will take it from here,” and the creative showcases many of the league’s most recognizable players and owners — Lionel Messi, Son Heung-min, David Beckham, Matthew McConaughey, Magic Johnson, and Kevin Durant.

According to Sports Business Journal, MLS is spending eight figures on the campaign, with each team contributing between $500,000 and $1 million. If each team contributed the minimum amount ($500,000), that would still be $15 million.

Twenty-two of the league’s 30 clubs are also offering a “First Match on Us” promotion that invites new fans to a match for free, and MLS scheduled its first two regular-season matches post-World Cup to air nationally on Fox this Friday night, smartly positioning them between the World Cup semifinals and final.

That’s a solid strategy. Maybe MLS could have launched its campaign a little earlier to take advantage of the casual viewers who inevitably tune out after the USMNT is eliminated, but that’s splitting hairs. The people who stick around until the end of the tournament are more likely to watch an MLS game anyway, and pairing free tickets with nationally televised games is a winning strategy.

But the truth is, it won’t matter. A celebrity who owns a minority stake in an MLS team recently told me he is looking to sell his shares. He doesn’t want to do this because MLS fumbled its TV deal with Apple TV or because he thinks valuations are overcooked and it’s time to take profit. The real reason is much simpler.