Running The Big East and The State of College Basketball | A Conversation with Big East Commissioner Val Ackerman

Val Ackerman is one of the most accomplished executives in sports. After serving as a Vice President under David Stern at the NBA, Val helped build out the USA women’s basketball program, launched the WNBA as the organization's first-ever President, and the hall of famer now serves as commissioner of the Big East Conference.

Val joined me on today’s podcast to discuss the evolution of college basketball, how media rights deals are actually negotiated, how the NBA market-tested the WNBA with USA basketball, and she even shares some fun stories about working for the NBA when the world’s most profitable basketball league had less than 100 employees.

