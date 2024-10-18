The Reality of Life in the NFL | A Conversation with Former NFL Offensive Lineman Justin Pugh

11-year NFL vet Justin Pugh joins me for today’s podcast. We discuss a ton of topics, including everything from how a first-round pick gets paid to what the players association might fight for when expanding the regular season to 18 games. Justin also tells me some fun stories, like how Tom Coughlin used to read a newspaper in silence between players on long flights while the Arizona Cardinals had a DJ on the plane. This was a fun one.

This podcast is also available on Apple and Spotify. Subscribe to the feed, share, and enjoy!