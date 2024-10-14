Playback speed
Ranking The Country's 25 Best (And Worst) Sports Cities With Tom Haberstroh

Joe Pompliano
and
Tom Haberstroh
Oct 14, 2024
Tom Haberstroh joined me on today’s podcast to break down his top 25 major sports city rankings. Tom devised a unique formula to determine which cities are the best and worst for sports fans, awarding points based on regular season, playoff, and championship success. The winner will surprise you, and last place probably will too.

Joe Pompliano
Tom Haberstroh
