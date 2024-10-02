Playback speed
Why Nike Isn't Promoting Caitlin Clark, ESPN Layoffs, And A Tom Brady NFL Broadcasting Review With Ethan Strauss

Joe Pompliano
and
Ethan Strauss
Oct 02, 2024
Transcript

Fellow Substaker Ethan Strauss joins me on today’s podcast to discuss how the WNBA’s politicization has impacted Nike’s marketing strategy. We also talk about ESPN’s recent departures, including Woj and Zach Lowe, and why the “insider” role is now becoming the sports media version of a system quarterback. Enjoy!

This podcast is also available on Apple and Spotify.

