Genius Sports Partners With The LA Rams To Offer Fans In-Game Data-Driven Highlights
Genius Sports has announced a new partnership with the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams, providing fans in SoFi Stadium with real-time, data-driven highlights.
  
Joe Pompliano
Ranking The Country's 25 Best (And Worst) Sports Cities With Tom Haberstroh
Tom Haberstroh joined me on today’s podcast to break down his top 25 major sports city rankings.
  
Joe Pompliano
 and 
Tom Haberstroh
1:06:34
How Ryan Smith Turned Utah Into One Of The Country's Hottest Sports Destinations
Less than six months after the Coyotes played their last game in Arizona, the NHL team officially kicked off a new era in Salt Lake City this week.
  
Joe Pompliano
2
How Miami Dolphins Owner Stephen Ross Built One Of The World's Most Valuable Sports Properties
Stephen Ross is in advanced talks to sell a 13% stake in his sports assets at an $8.1 billion valuation. The story of why it's worth that is even more…
  
Joe Pompliano
1
Inside Shohei Ohtani's Billion-Dollar Economy
Shohei Ohtani's $700 million contract already looks like a bargain — to the Dodgers, the city of Los Angeles, and even Japan.
  
Joe Pompliano
Is The WNBA Headed Toward A Lockout?
WNBA players want to make more money. The league's cap table makes that difficult.
  
Joe Pompliano
1
Why Nike Isn't Promoting Caitlin Clark, ESPN Layoffs, And A Tom Brady NFL Broadcasting Review With Ethan Strauss
Fellow Substaker Ethan Strauss joins me on today’s podcast to discuss how the WNBA’s politicization has impacted Nike’s marketing strategy.
  
Joe Pompliano
 and 
Ethan Strauss
46:20

September 2024

Zach Lowe's Dismissal Highlights ESPN's Shifting Strategy
Everyone says they don't want rage-bait-style content. ESPN's data tells them they do.
  
Joe Pompliano
1
UNLV Lost Its Starting Quarterback Over $100,000, But It Could End Up Costing The School Much More
Before this week, many of you probably had never heard of UNLV’s starting quarterback, Matthew Sluka.
  
Joe Pompliano
Recapping Netflix's Best 2024 Sports Investments
Netflix is spending a lot of money on sports content, but is it actually worth it?
  
Joe Pompliano
Tennessee's 10% "Talent Fee" Is Just Another Step In The Monetization Of College Sports
Last week, the University of Tennessee announced it is adding a 10% surcharge to all football tickets starting in 2025.
  
Joe Pompliano
Ten Quick Thoughts On Nike's CEO Change
Hey everyone, Nike made a big move last night, announcing that its current CEO, John Donahoe, would be stepping down next month and being replaced by…
  
Joe Pompliano
1
